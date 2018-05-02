Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Krist Novoselic, Mike Watt quietly released a new album last month

Anywhere featuring Christian Eric Beaulieu and Cedric Bixler Zavala

Here’s something that might’ve slipped through the cracks on Record Store Day. Stacked in shelves alongside all those rare picture discs was Anywhere II, the second full-length release from Anywhere, a collaborative project between Triclops! guitarist Christian Eric Beaulieu, The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler Zavala, and an astounding cast of supporting players.

The follow-up to 2012’s self-titled LP, the nine-track collection of woozy, melodic psychedelia features guest spots by Minutemen alum Mike Watt, Melvins’ Dale Crover, Devendra Banhart collaborator Gregory Rogove, and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, who mans the accordion on two different tracks. Other guests represent a number of beloved west coast acts, including Comets on Fire, Earthless, Sleepy Sun, Victims Family, and Golden, among several others. Capping it all off are guest vocals from Naima Mora, the winner of America’s Next Top Model’s fourth season.

Since the last album, the band has “evolved into an expansive, bizarrely curated cavalcade of A-list psychedelic exhibitionists from all parts California, and a few world famous musicians playing non-famous instruments, all arranged and overseen by a mostly unknown, humble guitar playing surfer dude,” reads a press statement.

Anywhere II officially arrives this Friday, May 4th. Check out its artwork and tracklist below.

Anywhere II Artwork:

Anywhere II Tracklist:

01. Bone Flute Blues

02. Light The Portals

03. Moon Burnt Mountain

04. Sunset Ruins

05. No French Quarter

06. D.O.V

07. Flamenco Youth

08. Astro Physical Graffiti

09. Olompali