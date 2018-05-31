Charli XCX premieres new song “5 In The Morning”: Stream

Charli XCX, photo by Charlotte Rutherford

Charli XCX has returned today with a new single. It’s called “5 In The Morning” and can be streamed down below via Spotify.

“5 In The Morning” follows “Girls”, her (somewhat problematic) collaboration with Rita Ora, Cardi B, and Bebe Rexha. It also comes after Pop2, her 2017 mixtape featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, and Mykki Blanco, and MØ. The new single is also presumably our first preview of Charli XCX’s official Sucker follow-up.

“i am going to release a lot music this year. and a lot of videos. you’re gonna be so fucking sick of me,” Charli tweeted.

i am going to release a lot music this year. and a lot of videos. you’re gonna be so fucking sick of me. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) May 30, 2018

“5 In The Morning” Single Artwork: