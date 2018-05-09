Christina Aguilera announces first North American tour in 10 years

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera signaled her return to music last week when she announced her first album in six years, Liberation. Her pop comeback will continue into the fall, as she’s now revealed her first full tour in a decade.

The 22-city trek kicks off in late September with gigs in Hollywood, Florida; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Washington, DC. She’ll then play two nights at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall before heading off to Boston, Detroit, Denver, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, and another two-nighter in Chicago. Tickets go on sale May 18th, and you can find the complete schedule down below. You can also grab tickets here.

Out June 15th via RCA Records, Liberation features a pair of tracks produced by Kanye West, “Maria” and the lead single “Accelerate” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz). Anderson .Paak also produced two songs, while Julia Michaels and Mike Dean contributed in various capacities. Demi Lovato shows up to duet on “Fall in Line”, which will be debuted live at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.

Christina Aguilera 2018 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/30 -Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/11 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre – Oakland

10/24 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/01 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/03 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

11/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

11/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theatre

