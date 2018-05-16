Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato won’t “Fall in Line” on powerful new single: Stream

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera

On June 15th, Christina Aguilera will return with her long-awaited new album, Liberation. Fans previously got a look at the follow-up to 2012’s Lotus via early singles “Twice” and “Accelerate”, which was produced by Kanye West. Today, the pop singer has rolled out a third cut off the LP.

Titled “Fall in Line”, it’s an anthem for female empowerment featuring Demi Lovato, a fellow strong, outspoken woman and powerhouse vocalist. “Listen girls, listen closely/ Cause no one told me/ But you deserve to know/ That in this world, you are not beholden,” Aguilera rails against the patriarchy in the opening verse. “You do not owe them your body and soul.”

“To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line,” Aguilera wrote on Instagram of the track.

Lovato also posted, “I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.”

Hear the passionate and smoldering single below via its lyric video.

Aguilera and Lovato are expected to debut “Fall in Line” live during the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. In support of Liberation, this fall Aguilera will tour North America for the first time in 10 years.