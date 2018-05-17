Christine and the Queens return with new single “Girlfriend”: Stream

Christine and the Queens, photo by Suffo Monclao

Toward the tail end of 2015, Christine and the Queens released their self-titled debut album, which featured the acclaimed single “Here”. Now, nearly three years later, the French outfit led by Héloïse Letissier is finally back with new material in the form of “Girlfriend”.

Written and produced by Letissier, the upbeat single “pays tribute to her long-time love of the G-funk sound,” according to a statement, and features contributions from an expert in the genre: the one and only Dâm-Funk.

In terms of theme, Christine and the Queens deal with topics of “confidence, sex, anger, lust, and, crucially, macho swagger.” Specifically, Letissier “questions identity and plays with the performance of gender, and how the codes of “masculinity” are disrupted if the player isn’t a man.”

“I initially set out to smash against macho culture and macho men. I became obsessed with this idea of the macho man, and still being a woman,” explains Letissier. “What does it mean if I’m this figure, and I’m a woman? Does it make me an aberration? Is it joyful?”

The track also addresses female desire and how it’s still seen as “slightly dirty” by society. “I felt like it was important to be more unapologetic about that,” she adds.

Take a listen below. A French version can be found here.

Beginning in October, Christine and the Queens will embark on a tour across North America and Europe.

Christine and the Queens 2018 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

10/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Square

11/17 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC

11/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/21 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

11/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/27 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ RSD Main Hall

12/04 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith

12/05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena

12/06 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith South

12/11 – Geneva, FR @ Arena

12/12 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith

12/14 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier

12/15 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith

12/18 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena