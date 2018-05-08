Chromeo make “Bad Decisions” on funky new single: Stream

Chromeo, photo by David Brendan Hall

Head Over Heels is the forthcoming album from Chromeo, slated for release on June 15th through Big Beat/Atlantic. The band’s fifth overall and follow-up to 2014’s White Women is being previewed today with a single called “Bad Decision”.

The track struts like a Prince tune, but also draws influence from other iconic artists of the past. “This album is our love letter to all the different kinds of funk music that influenced us,” Chromeo’s Dave 1 told Zane Lowe. “Like from like the more soulful kinds of funk to the more like when you’re going to hear like a “Bad Decision”. It’s almost like kind of a Talking Heads kind of slow 80s funk bop to like the Funkadelic kind of stuff.”

Take a listen below.

Also check out the duo’s full Beats 1 interview, in which they talk more about Prince, The Roots, and the new album.

For more of Head Over Heels, revisit “Bedroom Calling” featuring The-Dream and the DRAM-assisted “Must’ve Been”. Tonight, they’re scheduled to perform the latter on The Tonight Show alongside DRAM and legendary guitarist Jesse Johnson (Prince, The Time).

Chromeo are currently touring North America and parts of Europe. Their full itinerary — which also includes festival stops at Montreal’s Osheaga Music & Arts Festival and London’s All Points East — can be found here. Purchase tickets here.