CHVRCHES premiere new album Love is Dead: Stream

CHVRCHES, photo by Danny Clinch

Today, CHVRCHES have unveiled their new album, Love Is Dead. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream the LP in full below.

Due out through Glassnote Records, the LP serves as the Scottish outfit’s third to date following 2015’s Every Open Eye. It features contributions from Grammy Award-winning producer Greg Kurstin (Sia, Foo Fighters), marking the first time CHVRCHES worked with an outside producer. The National frontman Matt Berninger also makes an appearance on a track called “My Enemy”.

According to lead singer Lauren Mayberry, Love Is Dead is about growing up and “coming to terms with the fact that there are great things in the world and there are awful things in the world and that you can’t get one without the other.”

“We’re fucked, the world is fucked,” added bandmate Iain Cook. “But there’s an ellipses at the end. It’s Love Is Dead. Like, how did we get to this point? And how do we move on from this point? It’s Love Is Dead, we’re fucked, what’s next?”

Other early previews of the LP include “Miracle”, “Get Out”, and one of Mayberry’s personal favorites, “Never Say Die”.

In her review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own Kayleigh Hughes wrote:

Love Is Dead is a collection of songs about grand concepts like openness, heartbreak, disappointment, and generally growing up. But without the benefit of specificity or a sharp perspective, the result is that it may be the most impersonal record that CHVRCHES have ever produced. Pain without specificity sounds a lot like numbness.

CHVRCHES are set to embark on a North American tour starting this weekend. Find the full schedule here, and grab tickets here.

Love Is Dead Artwork:

Love Is Dead Tracklist:

01. Graffiti

02. Get Out

03. Deliverance

04. My Enemy

05. Forever

06. Never Say Die

07. Miracle

08. Graves

09. Heaven/Hell

10. God’s Plan

11. Really Gone

12. ii

13. Wonderland