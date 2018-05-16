CHVRCHES serve up fiery performance of “Miracle” on Fallon: Watch

CHVRCHES on The Tonight Show

It feels as if we’ve been building towards CHVRCHES’ upcoming Love Is Dead for ages now, with the Scottish synth-pop act having recently released the likes of “Get Out”, “Never Say Die”, and the Matt Berninger-featuring “My Enemy”, as well as the stunning single-take video for “Miracle”. The Every Open Eye follow-up’s arrival is closing in, however, and the band is now gearing up in earnest for both its release and the start of an epic summer tour.

Last night, the band swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where frontwoman Lauren Mayberry donned a pale pink gown for a fiery performance of “Miracle”. Watch it below.

Love Is Dead is due out next Friday, May 25th.

Below, listen Mayberry discuss Love Is Dead and more on Kyle Meredith With…: