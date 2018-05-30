Coachella announces 2019 dates, tickets go on sale Friday

Coachella 2019

We’re just a little month removed from Coachella 2018, but already it’s time to start planning for 2019.

As announced today, Coachella 2019 will go down April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. More importantly, an advance ticket sale will take place Friday, June 1st at 11:00 a.m. PST. Beyond affording fans the first opportunity to secure a highly sought-after ticket to the festival, this will be the only time passes can be purchased using the payment plan.

Head to Coachella’s website for more information about festival passes, onsite camping options, prices, payment plan, shipping, rules and more.

