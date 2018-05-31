Coheed and Cambria share new song “The Dark Sentencer”: Stream

Coheed and Cambria, photo by Thaib A. Wahab

Prog-punk innovators Coheed and Cambria have returned with a spacey new single, “The Dark Sentencer”, which, in addition to having about as-on-brand-of a title one could ask of the band, is a harbinger of a new, heretofore untitled LP to arrive sometime later this year via Roadrunner Records. This comes on the heels of the band announcing a co-headlining tour with Taking Back Sunday for this summer.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez dropped the song on his social media accounts early this morning, and, clocking in at more than 10 minutes, it’s a doozy. Gang vocals and ephemeral harmonies underscore the band’s trademark shredding, which, as is Coheed’s trademark, serve to limn Sanchez’s bold, illustrative vocals with an aura of intergalactic grandeur. The below track includes a two-minute intro that, over the twinkle of some ghostly drones and piano plinks, helps set the stage for Sanchez’s latest sci-fi epic.

…to the most deplorable and prized of the doomed prisons, known simply as The Dark Sentencer. https://t.co/Cur96HfuYv pic.twitter.com/s3tCEmdapM — Claudio Sanchez (@claudioPsanchez) May 31, 2018

Furthermore, Sanchez has shared the opening paragraphs of what a press release describes as the “new concept story” that “will accompany the upcoming record.” Read it in full below:

Years ago, chaos cut through this atmosphere. The fractured worlds that inhabit this space were once locked in a force of uncontrollable destruction. Gravity was lost. Their planetary trajectories conjoined in one catastrophic collision, choking to remain viable even as the dying glow of their cores peek through the cracks and scars of those impactful moments. Yet a gasp is a sign of life and the planets that many might have cast off as annihilated space continued to show a pulse across the hopelessness. This discarded earth is still very much alive…and made profitable by the 5 Houses of the Star Supremacy, an elite society who looked to the sky and saw potential in the wasted planets. The opportunistic approach could hardly be considered an act of empathy for the human condition, as the decision to convert the dying planets into private prisons meant another type of life sentence awaited those shipped off to their remote reaches. Here, the desolate and derelict would burn away slowly, trapped in a race to death with the very ground they stand on. In this space, between the Well and unknowing.

Our Story Starts there. Into our future, yet far beyond our past. In a romance between a pair of Unheavenly Creatures.

Weaving through the blacked out space toward the freckling of cracked planets, The Gavel moved like a funeral procession. In many ways, it was the end of life for the two prisoners being transported within its unmitigable walls, to the most deplorable and prized of the doomed prisons, known simply as The Dark Sentencer.

It’s official: Claudio is officially back on his bullshit.

Check out “The Dark Sentencer” below: