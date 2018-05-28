Corona Capital reveals 2018 lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Robbie Williams to headline

Nine Inch Nails (Heather Kaplan), Lorde (Philip Cosores), and Robbie Williams (Wire)

Mexico City’s Corona Capital has revealed its 2018 lineup. The two-day festival goes down November 17th-18th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, and Robbie Williams top the stacked bill. Other notable acts include The Chemical Brothers, New Order, Manic Street Preachers, MGMT, CHVRCHES, Death Cab For Cutie, The War on Drugs, Jenny Lewis, Mercury Rev, Natalie Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Pond, Superorganism, and Sparks.

The lineup also includes Imagine Dragons, Odesza, Khalid, BØRNS, Bastille, Friendly Fires, The Kooks, The Neighbourhood, K.flay, San Fermin, Yungblud, The Lemon Twigs, Shannon and the Clams, Yonaka, Sasha Sloan, Pale Waves, and Blank Range, among others.

Tickets go on sale beginning June 5th via the festival’s website.