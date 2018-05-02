A Dallas couple got married to “Everlong” during Foo Fighters concert: Watch

Foo Fighters, photo by David Brendan Hall

It ain’t a Foo Fighters show if something insane doesn’t happen, whether that be a live Rickroll with Rick Astley, a guest spot from John Travolta, or the appearance of frontman Dave Grohl‘s doppelgänger. The latest oddity to unfold at a Foos set was an actual marriage.

Engagements are fairly common at concerts; actual ceremonies, less so. But that’s exactly what happened at a Dallas gig on April 21st, when Belinda Marie Ramos and Tony Rosales tied the knot during “Everlong”, the best song in the band’s vast catalog.

“Hey @foofighters big shout out for being the band at our wedding,” the bride tweeted. “Thanks a million to the staff at the Starplex Pavilion for helping our dreams come true.” See the footage below.

Hey @foofighters big shout out for being the band at your wedding . Thanks a million to the staff at the starplex pavilion for helping our dreams come true #foofighterswedding #bestfoodayever #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ioq9Sunj4p — Belinda Marie Rosales (@BeLLaHMaReE) April 23, 2018

And if you’re wondering if it was legal, the bride confirmed that it very much was, citing the gig as “the best day of my life.”

Top that, Foo fans.