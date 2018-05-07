Menu
Courtney Barnett previews new album on Live From Here: Watch

Her four-song set includes "Nameless, Faceless", "Sunday Roast", "Need a Little Time", and "City Looks Pretty"

on May 07, 2018, 9:59am
Courtney Barnett on Live From Here
Courtney Barnett will return with her sophomore full-length, Tell Me How You Really Feel on May 18th. Over the weekend, she previewed the album with a performance on Live From Here (the variety show formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion).

The Australian guitar slayer delivered four tracks off the album, including early singles “Need a Little Time”“City Looks Pretty”, and “Nameless, Faceless”, as well as the B-side to her Record Store Day 7-inch, “Sunday Roast”. You can watch videos of the latter three numbers below, and listen to the whole episode (which also features David Rawlings and Neal Brennan) here.

“City Looks Pretty”:

“Need a Little Time”:

“Sunday Roast”:

Below, listen to Barnett’s interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which she discusses the new record, legalizing same sex marriage in Australia, and her growing band T-shirt collection.

No comments