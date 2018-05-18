Courtney Barnett performs “Nameless, Faceless” on Fallon: Watch

Courtney Barnett on The Tonight Show

The night before unleashing her sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, guitar goddess Courtney Barnett appeared on The Tonight Show. Just as she did back in 2015, the Aussie native knocked out a slaying performance of “Nameless, Faceless”. When the red and white lights splash her face during the crunching chorus, she looks especially like a rock star.

Watch it down below.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is streaming in full here. Catch Barnett live in the coming months on her extensive tour through North America and Europe. Also, revisit her interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which she discusses the new album, legalizing same sex marriage in Australia, and her growing band T-shirt collection.