Courtney Barnett premieres new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel: Stream

Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores

Today marks the release of Courtney Barnett’s sophomore LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Barnett recorded the album in Melbourne last July, collaborating with producers Burke Reid and Dan Luscombe, the same team who helped her break through with 2015’s Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Prior to the record’s release, Barnett shared a number of early singles, including “Need a Little Time”, “City Looks Pretty”, and “Nameless, Faceless”.

“This album definitely felt a lot more like working through a problem through the lyrics or through the flow of a song,” Barnett told Under the Radar. “It felt like encouraging myself or others, because some of the songs are about friends or close people, and it felt like I was writing a self-help book a little bit. It feels like a self-help album.”

She echoed these sentiments to Forbes. “I think a lot of the album is communication, but I think the biggest thing is the journey from hopeless to hopeful in so many different levels. Just the giving yourself a break as in cutting yourself some slack. I think that’s what I want people to get from it. But also being aware of giving yourself a break.”

Below, listen to Barnett’s interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which she discusses the new record, legalizing same sex marriage in Australia, and her growing band T-shirt collection.

Tell Me How You Really Feel Artwork:

Tell Me How Your Really Feel Tracklist:

01. Hopefulessness

02. City Looks Pretty

03. Charity

04. Need a Little Time

05. Nameless, Faceless

06. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

07. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

08. Help Your Self

09. Walkin’ on Eggshells

10. Sunday Roast