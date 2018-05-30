Menu
Curren$y shares new EP, The Marina: Stream

Guest contributors include Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Smoke DZA, and Street Wiz

on May 30, 2018, 4:22pm
Curren$y

Curren$y has thus far dropped three EPs this year: February’s The Spring Collection, March’s Parking Lot Music EP, and April’s (4/20, to be precise) Air Fresha EP. It’s another month, and now the New Orleans rapper is back with another extended play, The Marina. Subscribers of Spotify and Apple Music can check out the eight-track effort below.

The Marina is a star-studded affair, with guest appearances by the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Action Bronson, French Montana, Smoke DZA, and Street Wiz. Production comes courtesy of Curren$y’s longtime collaborator Harry Fraud, who described the album on Twitter as “the most conceptual project I’ve ever worked on.” Curren$y, on the other hand, tweeted, “I’m not making songs cuz I’m pissed at anyone but I can rap fairly well.”

Take a listen to the whole thing below, and purchase the EP here. Curren$y’s last full-lengths came in 2015, when he dropped both Pilot Talk III and Canal Street Confidential.

The Marina Artwork:

Currensy Curren$y The Marina EP Artwork Cover Harry Fraud

The Marina Tracklist:
01. Radar Tower
02. 14 Packs (feat. Smoke DZA)
03. The Visitor
04. On The Water (feat. Street Wiz)
05. Modena Moves (feat. French Montana)
06. Scarab 38 (feat. Action Bronson)
07. Sundown In Eleuthera
08. The Count (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

