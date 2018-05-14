Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter contributes new song “Sangria” to Gaspar Noé horror movie Climax

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter

Thomas Banglater, one of half of Daft Punk, has penned a new song for Gaspar Noé’s controversial new horror film, Climax. It’s titled “Sangria” and appears alongside Bangalter’s previously released track “What To Do”. This marks the third time the French robot and Argentine director have collaborated for the big screen.

(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)

“I always like working with him [Bangalter] because he is extremely intelligent and he is a very good film director,” Noé told The Quietus back in 2010. Bangalter provided music for Noé’s 2002 film Irreversible, as well as his 2009 drama Enter the Void.

Climax is also set to feature music from Daft Punk (“Rollin’ and Scratchin'”), Aphex Twin (“Windowlicker”), and The Rolling Stones (“Angie”). Following a premiere at Cannes this past weekend, the film — which tells the story of a dance party gone horribly wrong — will open in theaters September 19th via A24.

Revisit a trailer below, followed by the film’s full soundtrack listing.