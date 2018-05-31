Damon Albarn confirms The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s album is finished

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Right now, Damon Albarn’s swept up in the revelation that he’ll be releasing The Now Now, a new Gorillaz album that serves as a follow-up to last year’s Humanz. Lest we forget, however, that Albarn’s got another new album on the way, one that’s been teased for more than a year now. That would be the long-awaited sophomore LP from his supergroup The Good, The Bad & The Queen, which, according to a new interview with Zane Lowe, is “sort of finished.”

“We’re playing it back at the moment downstairs,” he told Lowe. “So, yeah I think [is finished]. So anyways, it’s been a really exciting time. It’s been a fantastic year so far. Been in South Africa, did a album with amazing artists and then did The Now Now and then The Good, the Bad & the Queen so it’s a lot of music coming out, so there’s a lot of music coming out. I hope [I’ve] sort of been good with my editing otherwise everyone is going to be sick of what I do.”

(Read: A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Damon Albarn)

Back in November, it was revealed that David Bowie producer Tony Visconti had joined the project. Visconti later projected a 2018 release for the album, adding that the finishing touches on the record would “resume in April,” meaning the timelines here align with Albarn’s comments.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen also features The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen, and their only studio effort thus far dropped way back in 2007. Albarn has called their new music “an ode to the North of England, bizarrely.”

While The Now Now will arrive on June 29th, expect The Good, The Bad & The Queen album sometime this fall or in the early winter, as Visconti previously promised.