Damon Wayans posts graphic video of incident that led to Clayne Crawford’s firing from Lethal Weapon

Damon Wayans (left) and Clayne Crawford (right) in Lethal Weapon

Fans were pretty upset when they learned Clayne Crawford had been fired from Fox’s hit drama Lethal Weapon. Despite reports of his unruly behavior on set, loyalists took issue with Crawford being ousted and replaced by Seann William Scott. They put some of the blame at the feet of Crawford’s co-star, Damon Wayans, who has now taken to Twitter to defend his position.

When reports of Crawford’s negative behavior first came to light, he was forced to issue an apology citing two specific incidents. One referenced an actor who had been hit by a piece of shrapnel from an effects explosion during the filming of an episode Crawford was directing — and it turns out that actor was Wayans himself.

Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh on the show, tweeted a video of the incident and a close-up shot of the injury he sustained. His account has since been turned to private, but The Hollywood Reporter describes the clip as showing an explosion on Wayans’ right, followed by the actor grabbing the back of his head. A subsequently posted photo shows a bloody cut on the back left side of his head.

“How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head?” Wayans questioned in the tweet with the picture, along with the hashtag #directedby and Crawford’s Twitter handle. In a separate tweet about the injury, he added a #noapology hashtag. Find screengrabs below.

Wayans didn’t stop there. He posted an image of a sticker presumambly found on the Warner Bros. Television lot that reads, “Clayne Crawford is an Emotional Terrorist.” While saying the stickers were not made or posted by him, Wayans added that Crawford had become “uninsurable,” “relished in making female cry,” and “struck fear in cast and crew.” He also said there was an incident in which Crawford “hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open,” concluding that the fired actor “has a file of infractions.”

Sources told Deadline prior to Crawford’s firing that tensions on set had become so high that the co-stars were no longer speaking to each other. Despite Crawford’s apology and reprimanding — which included giving a portion of his paycheck to a director of another episode and undergoing studio-appointed therapy — Warner Bros. had concluded it could no longer go on with Lethal Weapon with the actor involved, and Fox had put the show on the bubble of cancelation. In order to save the program, they chose to fire Crawford and hire Scott to play the brother of his character, Martin Riggs.

With Crawford out and Scott on board, Fox renewed the hit series for a third season. Crawford responded to the news with an Instagram post reading, “To my cast and crew – CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans – Thank you for the overwhelming support and love.” He did not, however, directly address Scott’s casting. As of now, he has also yet to respond to Wayans’ posts.