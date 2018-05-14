Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart announce co-headlining standup tour

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart

Next month, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will share the stage for a series of co-headlining dates. As of now, the comedy legends are due to play seven shows together starting June 11th in Boston. The itinerary also includes dates in Houston and El Paso, Texas.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale begins today and runs through Wednesday, May 16th, with tickets going on sale to registered fans beginning Friday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Last year, Stewart struck a deal with HBO for his first standup special in 21 years. Chappelle, meanwhile, continues to churn out specials as part of his massive deal with Netflix.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart 2018 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

06/12 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

06/21 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

06/22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

06/23 – El Paso, TX @ Chavez Theatre

06/24 – El Paso, TX @ Chavez Theatre

Watch Chappelle appear on an episode of the Stewart-hosted Daily Show in 1999: