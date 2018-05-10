Dave Matthews Band share “Samurai Cop” from new album, Come Tomorrow

Dave Matthews Band celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2016, and the following year saw them reenter the zeitgeist via Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, which reminded us all just how much we still love “Crash Into Me”. Now, after teasing a new album back in January, Matthews and his venerable crew have announced Come Tomorrow, which is due out June 8th.
Come Tomorrow, the band’s ninth studio LP, was recorded in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Charlottesville, and will feature a duet with Americana star Brandi Carlile. Those attending the band’s upcoming shows will be some of the first to hear the new songs, but Come Tomorrow’s announcement comes with the release of its first single, “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)”.
Matthews fans might recognize it from live shows, as it’s been on the setlist since 2016, but the studio version, produced by Rob Cavallo and John Alagia, captures the rich, resounding weight of Matthews’ voice, which begs us not to “forget these early days” in the song’s soaring chorus. Listen to it below via a visualizer for the song inspired by the album’s artwork.
Pre-orders are now underway for Come Tomorrow. Check out the band’s live dates below (grab tickets here), then revisit that time the band pooped on Chicago, which is a thing that really happened.
Come Tomorrow Artwork:
Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Dates:
05/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
05/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
05/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
06/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
06/06 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/23 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)
07/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival
07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park
07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/28 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/02 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/07 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl