Dave Matthews Band share “Samurai Cop” from new album, Come Tomorrow

Dave Matthews Band, photo by René Huemer

Dave Matthews Band celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2016, and the following year saw them reenter the zeitgeist via Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, which reminded us all just how much we still love “Crash Into Me”. Now, after teasing a new album back in January, Matthews and his venerable crew have announced Come Tomorrow, which is due out June 8th.

Come Tomorrow, the band’s ninth studio LP, was recorded in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Charlottesville, and will feature a duet with Americana star Brandi Carlile. Those attending the band’s upcoming shows will be some of the first to hear the new songs, but Come Tomorrow’s announcement comes with the release of its first single, “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)”.

Matthews fans might recognize it from live shows, as it’s been on the setlist since 2016, but the studio version, produced by Rob Cavallo and John Alagia, captures the rich, resounding weight of Matthews’ voice, which begs us not to “forget these early days” in the song’s soaring chorus. Listen to it below via a visualizer for the song inspired by the album’s artwork.

Pre-orders are now underway for Come Tomorrow. Check out the band’s live dates below (grab tickets here), then revisit that time the band pooped on Chicago, which is a thing that really happened.

Come Tomorrow Artwork:

Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Dates:

05/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

05/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

06/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

06/06 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/23 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

07/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival

07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park

07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/28 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/02 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/07 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl