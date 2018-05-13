Dave Grohl and his 12-year-old daughter Violet cover Adele’s “When We Were You”: Watch

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with daughter Violet Grohl

On Saturday night, Dave Grohl took a break from Foo Fighters’ ongoing world tour to headline a benefit concert for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The solo acoustic set featured performances of Foo Fighters favorites such as “Everlong”, “Times Like These”, and “My Hero”, as well as a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young” featuring Grohl’s 12-year-old daughter, Violet, singing lead vocals. Violet and Grohl’s nine-year-old daughter, Harper, also joined their father for Foo Fighters’ “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and Queen’s “We Will Rock You”.

Despite having a rock star for a father, Violet is confident in her own talents. “I remember her saying, ‘Dad, you’re not even the best singer in the family,” Grohl recounted prior to playing “When We Were Young”. “And she’s right!” her proud papa added.

Watch fan-shot footage from the concert and see the evening’s full setlist below.

Setlist:

Everlong

Learn to Fly

Times Like These

Cold Day in the Sun

My Hero

Best of You

When We Were Young (Adele cover) (Violet Grohl on lead vocals)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (Violet Grohl and Harper Grohl on backing vocals)

We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (Violet Grohl on lead vocals, Harper Grohl on drums)