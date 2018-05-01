Death Cab for Cutie announce US tour, prep new album for summer release

Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new US headlining tour for the fall.
Taking place in intimate venues and theaters, the trek commences September 24th in Eugene, Oregon and closes October 23rd in Orlando, Florida. Other featured stops include Berkeley, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta. The Ben Gibbard-led outfit will also play back to back nights at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.
Today’s tour news comes ahead of a new album from Death Cab for Cutie, due out sometime later this summer. It marks their first since 2015’s Kintsugi, as well as the first to include contributions from new band members Dave Depper (Menomena, Corin Tucker) and Zac Rae (Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey).
Below, find the band’s full touring itinerary, followed by an album trailer featuring new music. You can grab tickets here.
Death Cab for Cutie 2018 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bos Theater
06/18 – London, UK @ Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival
08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
08/03 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest
09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/09 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
10/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Rox
10/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival