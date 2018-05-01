Death Cab for Cutie announce US tour, prep new album for summer release

Death Cab for Cutie, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new US headlining tour for the fall.

Taking place in intimate venues and theaters, the trek commences September 24th in Eugene, Oregon and closes October 23rd in Orlando, Florida. Other featured stops include Berkeley, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta. The Ben Gibbard-led outfit will also play back to back nights at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Today’s tour news comes ahead of a new album from Death Cab for Cutie, due out sometime later this summer. It marks their first since 2015’s Kintsugi, as well as the first to include contributions from new band members Dave Depper (Menomena, Corin Tucker) and Zac Rae (Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey).

Below, find the band’s full touring itinerary, followed by an album trailer featuring new music. You can grab tickets here.

Death Cab for Cutie 2018 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bos Theater

06/18 – London, UK @ Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival

08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest

09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/09 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

10/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Rox

10/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

10/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival