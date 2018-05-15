Death Grips bring the noise on new song “Black Paint”: Stream

Death Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Year of the Snitch is the upcoming sixth album from Death Grips, which is coming “soon.” The follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit was reportedly recorded with help from Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Andrew Adamson, who’s best known for directing the movie Shrek.

After teasing with “Streaky” earlier this month, Death Grips are back today with a second offering in “Black Paint”. A sludgy, noise-riddled track, it can be heard in full below. Take a listen.

For more of Year of the Snitch, peep its gross artwork.