Death Grips premiere new song “Streaky”: Stream

Death Grips

Death Grips have a new album on the way called Year of the Snitch. This evening, they premiered a new song called “Streaky”, which presumambly serves as our first preview of the album. It comes alongside a trippy set of visuals, which you can stream below.

Year of the Snitch, the band’s sixth album to date, apparently features contributions from Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Andrew Adamson, who’s best known for directing the movie Shrek. Death Grips have yet to reveal the album’s release date, only saying that it’s “coming soon.”