Majical Cloudz’s Devon Welsh returns with new solo single “I’ll Be Your Ladder”: Stream

Devon Welsh

When Majical Cloudz announced their split after releasing the devastatingly beautiful Are You Alone? in 2016, frontman Devon Welsh wasted no time starting up a solo career. Within months, he had released an album with Belave called Indigo, Streams, Lash; delivered an eight-track solo project dubbed Down the Mountain; paid tribute to late Suicide frontman Alan Vega on a song called “Me and Alan Vega”; and shared the single “Go Go”. Yet despite the fast start, Welsh has been quiet for nearly two years. That ends today, as he’s returned with a new solo single and video, “I’ll Be Your Ladder”.

If Colin Stetson were making sparse-but-intense drone music, it might sound something like “I’ll Be Your Ladder”. The ambient bed of sound over which Welsh belts in his uniquely powerful voice is built on slow saxophones and sustained synthesizers. Regardless of the project he’s working on, Welsh has always been able to pack a major emotional punch while using relatively little, and it’s nice to see “I’ll Be Your Ladder” continue that trend even as he sings out, “Time cools me/ With Laughter/ As I see the ways/ I am changing.”

Check out the song, produced by Braids drummer Austin Tufts, via the video below.