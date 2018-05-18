Disclosure return with new single “Ultimatum”: Stream

Disclosure

Disclosure are back today with their first single in two years. It’s dubbed “Ultimatum” and features Fatoumata Diawara, a Malian musician that’s currently based in France.

“Sorry it’s been a while — we have been missing you all immensely, so we wanted to share with you something we’ve been working on now the sun is shining and the trees are green,” Disclosure brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence said in a statement. “A few months ago, we stumbled across an amazing female vocalist named Fatoumata Diawara. While digging through her discography we discovered this beautiful sample and started messing around, having fun and experimenting with it.”

Below, take a listen to the sweeping, nine-minute cut, which is ready for all your summer playlists.

“Ultimatum” is the first piece of new material since Disclosure’s 2016 EP, Moog For Love. Their last full-length was 2015’s Caracal. The UK duo is currently taking a break from their Wild Life Festival in order to work on a proper follow-up and “come back bigger and better in 2019.”

“Ultimatum” Artwork: