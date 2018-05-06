Donald Glover pulls double duty on SNL: Watch

Donald Glover on SNL

Donald Glover had the rare honor of serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and he did not disappoint. The episode saw Glover spoof Kanye’s recent tweetstorm; poke fun at Migos with help from ASAP Rocky; preview his upcoming starring role as Lando Lalrissian in the Han Solo movie; and parody an 1980’s music video. Additionally, as Childish Gambino, he debuted two new songs in “Saturday” and This is America”. Watch clips from the episode below.

The second season of Glover’s Atlanta is enjoying universal acclaim, and though his Deadpool series got scrapped, he’s also gearing up for high-profile roles in Disney’s Han Solo origin film and live-action remake of The Lion King. And if that weren’t enough, he’s got a massive arena tour lined up as his hip-hop alter ego, Childish Gambino, with new music also said to be in the cards.