Donald Glover has an idea for a Lando movie, and it’s “Frasier in space”

Solo: a Star Wars Story doesn’t officially hit theaters until this Friday, but already Disney is contemplating its next steps. In a conversation on Entertainment Weekly Radio, Donald Glover was asked about the potential for a spinoff about Lando Calrissian, the character he’s bringing to life in Solo: a Star Wars Story. Not only is Glover on board with playing Lando a second time — and of course he is, have you seen those coats? — he’s got some ideas for a story, too.

The Fader reports on Glover’s pitch:

“It would be cool to see, like, Frasier in Space — like, a high-end guy in space… All of these characters are very specific and they have very specific points of view, so it’s always going to be fun to see them traveling around to a planet that is the opposite of what they’re used to…. And all of that seems like it would be fun to write, for sure.”

It’s a tacky thing to say, but who cares: take my money.

Glover’s take on Lando, a character played by Billy Dee Williams in the original Star Wars trilogy, seems poised to be one of the standouts in Solo. At the very least, Glover’s performance has generated almost as much chatter as his outerwear game.

In the same conversation, Glover was asked about screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan’s declaration that Lando is pansexual. His response is better seen than read, if only to watch Emilia Clarke lose her shit as Paul Bettany laughs so hard he turns, well, kind of Vision-colored. Watch it below.

Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story opens this weekend; the cast also includes Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandie Newton, and Woody Harrelson. Read Michael Roffman’s glowing review as you contemplate the genders of space-blobs.