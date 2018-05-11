Donald Glover talks to Kimmel about “This Is America” video, landing role of Lando: Watch

Donald Glover on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Donald Glover has more going on this month than most people do in a lifetime. He just hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, his smash FX show Atlanta just aired its second season finale, his movie Solo: A Star Wars Story is two weeks away, and his provocative-as-hell “This is America” video as Childish Gambino has earned over 75 million views in under a week. The dude is the busiest (and most critically successful?) guy in entertainment, so of course he had a lot to discuss when he sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night.

The chat opened with “This is America”, with Glover revealing he hasn’t seen much of the commentary on the clip because he hasn’t been on the Internet since the Thursday before his SNL appearance. He then talked about how he ended up singing with Stevie Wonder (’cause he did that recently, too!), and his experience texting the iconic songwriter to get permission to use his music in the already infamous “Teddy Perkins” episode of Atlanta. That led to a discussion about Glover’s first and most-listened-to albums (No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, respectively) before they finally segued into Star Wars.

(Read: When Did We All Start Liking Childish Gambino?)

After sharing a clip from Solo (spoiler alert — skip to 00:38 to pass the clip), Kimmel asked if it was true that Donald actively pursued the role of Lando Calrissian. “I told my agent. I was like, ‘If they’re making a Han Solo movie, Lando’s gotta be in it, and I wanna be Lando,'” Glover said with a bashful grin. “And to his credit, and I appreciate it, he was like, ‘I don’t like your odds.’ Which was awesome, because I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this.'” He also talked about bringing his dad to the set and meeting Billy Dee Williams, plus he invited the entire audience to the movie’s premiere.

Watch the entire interview broken into four parts below.