Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Donald Glover makes his debut as Lando Calrissian on SNL: Watch

Lando hosts a summit for all the black Star Wars characters, and it's as under-attended as you'd expect

by
on May 06, 2018, 10:26pm
0 comments
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian on Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian on Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover will become part of the Star Wars universe when Solo: A Star Wars Story flies into theaters on May 25th. Before his character, Lando Calrissian, boards the Millenium Falcon, however, he made his debut on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

Space’s suavest scoundrel played host to the first annual Galactic Summit for all Black Humans at a well-adorned Naboo hotel. “This all started with one question,” Calrissian said, “Where are the hell are all the black humans in space?” Poking fun at the lack of diversity in Star Wars, it turns out there’s really just Lando and three other people — including Rogue One’s Saw Gerrera, played here by Kenan Thompson instead of Forest Whitaker. The late Mace Windu gets a shoutout, too, but don’t fret about the absence of Finn; Glover plays a young Lando, which means this summit took place well before the rise of the First Order in the new trilogy. (Props to SNL for being savvy with their Star Wars timeline.)

Check out the skit below, and watch more from last night’s SNL, which was hosted by Glover, here.

Previous Story
Psych-rock supergroup Anywhere, featuring Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Krist Novoselic, Mike Watt, unveil new album: Stream
No comments