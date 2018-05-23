Donald Trump can no longer block people on Twitter, rules federal judge

Trump can no longer block people on Twitter

Last summer, triggered alpha male Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter for implying the president was surrounded a cabal of ass-kissers, making the horror author just one of many, many American citizens the most powerful man in the US has blocked on the social media platform. Well, no longer will the Trump be able to hide from the slings and arrows that come from being a bigoted asshole online because a federal judge in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that doing so is unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald made the ruling after a case arguing that Trump’s personal Twitter account is a “public forum” under the First Amendment was brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. Judge Buchwald agreed with this assertion, and said to block a follower for their political views constitutes “viewpoint discrimination.”

“This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, ‘block’ a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States,” reads the ruling. “The answer to both questions is no.”

It adds, “While we must recognize, and are sensitive to, the President’s personal First Amendment rights, he cannot exercise those rights in a way that infringes the corresponding First Amendment rights of those who have criticized him.”

JUST IN: Federal judge rules that President Trump’s Twitter account cannot block individuals for political views they have expressed. – @Tom_Winter pic.twitter.com/SzixrdyWO0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 23, 2018

He ruined Twitter for everyone else. Now he can’t hide from those that want to ruin it for him.