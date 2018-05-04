Donald Trump invites Kanye West, Colin Kaepernick to White House race summit

Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Colin Kaepernick

Well, this should be fun. Cleveland-based pastor Darrell Scott, an advisor to President Trump, has told People that the commander in chief wants to host a gathering of athletes and musical artists at the White House for a discussion about race. Invited guests include MAGA advocate Kanye West and former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, as well as the likes of Jim Brown, Evander Holyfield, Herschel Walker, and Mike Tyson, all of whom are, according to Scott, “on the president’s side.”

Scott said he spent roughly 20 minutes in the Oval Office on Thursday, and that the president was “100 percent for it.” He added that it will not be a “black-only event,” but rather “a melting pot.” The tentative plan is for a “musicians’ summit followed by a gathering of athletes” in the early summer. Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is organizing the events with Scott.

“The president said that this will go a long way in bringing everybody together,” Scott explained. “He wants to bring this nation together.”

Scott said he “expects Trump will be in attendance,” and, for the country’s sake, we hope he is. Trump’s racism is so thuddingly obvious that it could read as parody. He called the openly white supremacists responsible for the death of Heather Heyer “very fine people”; disparaged Mexican immigrants as criminals and “rapists” (and recently doubled down on it); instituted a Muslim travel ban; remarked that immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”; frequently cites false crime statistics to exaggerate urban crime; retweeted anti-Muslim propaganda from a British hate group (who were later imprisoned for hate crimes); and spent years suggesting that the nation’s first black president was born in Kenya, a lie he has yet to acknowledge as such.

Oh, and he relentlessly harped on Kaepernick, who ignited a wave of protests in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem before NFL games as a means of addressing injustice against African-Americans. Trump said Kaepernick “should find a country that works better for him,” and repeatedly insisted that players who kneel for the anthem should be fired.