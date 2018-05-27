Kanye West charity Donda’s House dissolved following Twitter spat between Kim Kardashian and Rhymefest

Kanye and Rhymefest

Not surprisingly, Pusha-T’s “Infrared” reignited a feud with Drake. In a more unexpected development, however, the song has also indirectly led to the dissolution of Kanye West‘s Chicago-based charity, Donda’s House.

Let us explain: After Drake followed up his Pusha-T diss track with an invoice addressed to Pusha and Kanye, Chicago rapper Rhymefest chimed in, asking if Drake to donate the money to Donda’s House so that they can “rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago.” Rhymefest alleged that he “spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘fuck the youth of Chicago’.” Rhymefest, who co-wrote Kanye’s seminal song “Jesus Walks”, launched Donda’s House in 2013. Named after Kanye’s mother, the charity supports inner city Chicago youth programs.

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, responded to Rhymefest via a series of tweets. “You’re over levergening [sic] Kanye’s name and asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation,” she wrote in one tweet. In another, she said Rhymefest had just visited Kanye in the studio a few weeks ago and had failed to bring up the foundation. “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!” she declared in another tweet.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest responded to Kim’s tweets on Saturday night, writing in an open letter, “How can you criticize an organization that you’ve never physically been to OR that you’ve never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team?” Rhymefest then offered to “dissolve the organization so that you can do the work.”

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Just three hours later, Donda’s House formally announced its dissolution. “Due to recent events over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc.,” the statement reads. “This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian-West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

“We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service,” the statement adds.