Kanye West charity Donda’s House dissolved following Twitter spat between Kim Kardashian and Rhymefest

Not surprisingly, Pusha-T’s “Infrared” reignited a feud with Drake. In a more unexpected development, however, the song has also indirectly led to the dissolution of Kanye West‘s Chicago-based charity, Donda’s House.
Let us explain: After Drake followed up his Pusha-T diss track with an invoice addressed to Pusha and Kanye, Chicago rapper Rhymefest chimed in, asking if Drake to donate the money to Donda’s House so that they can “rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago.” Rhymefest alleged that he “spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘fuck the youth of Chicago’.” Rhymefest, who co-wrote Kanye’s seminal song “Jesus Walks”, launched Donda’s House in 2013. Named after Kanye’s mother, the charity supports inner city Chicago youth programs.
Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, responded to Rhymefest via a series of tweets. “You’re over levergening [sic] Kanye’s name and asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation,” she wrote in one tweet. In another, she said Rhymefest had just visited Kanye in the studio a few weeks ago and had failed to bring up the foundation. “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!” she declared in another tweet.
Rhymefest responded to Kim’s tweets on Saturday night, writing in an open letter, “How can you criticize an organization that you’ve never physically been to OR that you’ve never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team?” Rhymefest then offered to “dissolve the organization so that you can do the work.”
Just three hours later, Donda’s House formally announced its dissolution. “Due to recent events over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc.,” the statement reads. “This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian-West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”
“We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service,” the statement adds.