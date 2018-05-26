Dr. Dre accidentally revealed the name of Anderson .Paak’s upcoming solo album

Anderson Paak and Dr Dre appearing together in Instagram live stream

Dr. Dre’s taken a specific interest in Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak, having appeared with .Paak in concert in addition to playing a “heavy role” in the making of the Malibu maker’s upcoming solo record. Part of that role, it appears, also involves spoiling the album’s title, which Dre apparently did in a recent livestream captured by Reddit’s hiphopheads

.”Real artist. Real musicianship,” Dre says of .Paak in the stream. “Shit is crazy. Check his album, it’s coming out soon, Oxnard Ventura.” The surprised, frenzied reaction of both .Paak and others in the studio speaks volumes, and the title, which references a pair of California cities, falls in line with the city theme of his previous release.

Watch it below.

This solo effort is the first of two .Paak albums expected to be released this year, with the artist having also promised a collaborative LP with The Free Nationals. In the lead up to their release, he’s dropped a pair of singles, “Til It’s Over” and “Bubblin'”. He’s also collaborated with Christina Aguilera, appeared in A Tribe Called Quest video, and contributed to the phenomenal Black Panther soundtrack.