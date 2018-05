Drake, photo by Sara Marjorie Strick

A day after dropping a diss track aimed at Pusha-T and Kanye West, Drake has returned with more new music. Tonight’s offering is called “I’m Upset” and is presumambly taken from Drizzy’s forthcoming project, Scorpion, due out in June. Take a listen below. “I’m Upset” follows “Nice For What”, which was released in April.