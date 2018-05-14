Drake announces massive North American tour with Migos

Next month, Drake promises to release his new album, Scorpion. In anticipation, he’s mapped out a gigantic North America tour with fellow hip-hop titans Migos.
The aptly titled “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” kicks off July 26th in Salt Lake City. Spanning over 40 dates, the tour includes multiple nights in Drizzy’s hometown of Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Houston. They’ll also place four nights (!) in both New York City and Los Angeles before wrapping things off with a pair of shows in Migos’ hometown of Atlanta in mid-November. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 18th. You can also grab them here.
Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
