Drake announces massive North American tour with Migos

Next month, Drake promises to release his new album, Scorpion. In anticipation, he’s mapped out a gigantic North America tour with fellow hip-hop titans Migos.

The aptly titled “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” kicks off July 26th in Salt Lake City. Spanning over 40 dates, the tour includes multiple nights in Drizzy’s hometown of Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Houston. They’ll also place four nights (!) in both New York City and Los Angeles before wrapping things off with a pair of shows in Migos’ hometown of Atlanta in mid-November. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 18th.

Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Revisit Migos’ video for “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake: