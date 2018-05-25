Drake fires back at Pusha-T and Kanye with new track “Duppy Freestyle”: Stream

“Don’t push me when I’m in album mode, you’re not even top five as far as your label talent goes,” Drake raps on a track he’s dubbed, “Duppy Freestyle.” He goes on, “There’s no malice in your heart, you’re an unapproachable dude,” a reference to his brother and former Clipse group mate No Malice, who has retired from music. In another dig, Drake raps, “I had a microphone of yours, but then the signature faded, I think that pretty much resembles what has been happening lately.”

Drake also takes shot at Kanye West, who produced Dakota. “What do you really think of the nigga that’s making your beats?/ I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need/ Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me/ I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.” (Drake and Kanye last collaborated on a song called “Pop Style”).

Later, Drake raps, “I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back cuz’ he makes me nervous.” Virgil Abloh, Kanye’s longtime creative director, was recently hired by Louis Vuitton.

Listen to “Duppy Freestyle” below.