Pusha-T claps back at Drake with “The Story of Adidon”: Stream

Pusha T and Drake

Pusha-T’s feud with Drake spills into another week. The latest diss track comes from Pusha, who responds to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” with the especially biting “The Story of Adidon”. On the track, Pusha accuses Drake of fathering a secret child with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

He raps:

“Sophie knows better as your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her/ A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/ We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts/ You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/ Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh/ Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real.”

Pusha-T closes the track by challenging Drake to respond: “Well I wanna see what it’s like when you get angry, okay? You show me that.” He also suggests that there’s more to come, as he refers to a project called Surgical Summer, Volume 1. “We gon’ take this slow/ We just gon’ peel it back layer-by-layer,” Pusha says.

Listen below. Adding insult to injury, the track’s artwork features an actual photo of Drake in black face.