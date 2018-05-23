Echo and the Bunnymen announce first new album in four years

Echo and the Bunnymen will return in October with their first album in four years. Entitled The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, the 15-track collection features new versions of songs from their back catalog along with two brand new recordings.
Seminal Bunnymen tracks such as “The Killing Moon”, “The Cutter”, “Bring on the Dancing Horses” and “Lips Like Sugar” have been reinterpreted with “strings and things,” according to a press release. Recording took place at the Dog House Studios with co-producer Andy Wright.
“I’m not doing this for anyone else. I’m doing it as it’s important to me to make the songs better. I have to do it,” says Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch in a statement.
Ahead of the album’s October 5th release, you can hear a new version of “Seven Seas” below. The track originally appeared on the band’s 1984 album, Ocean Rain.
The 15-song tracklist also includes two new recordings: “The Somnanbulist” and “How Far?”.
The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon Tracklist:
01.Bring on the Dancing Horses
02.The Somnambulist
03. Nothing Lasts Forever
04.Lips Like Sugar
05.Rescue
06. Rust
07. Angels & Devils
08. Bedbugs & Ballyhoo
09. Zimbo
10. Stars Are Stars
11. Seven Seas
12. Ocean Rain
13. The Cutter
14. How Far?
15. The Killing Moon
This summer, Echo and the Bunnymen will join Violent Femmes for a co-headlining US tour.