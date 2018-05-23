Echo and the Bunnymen announce first new album in four years

Echo and the Bunnymen

Echo and the Bunnymen will return in October with their first album in four years. Entitled The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, the 15-track collection features new versions of songs from their back catalog along with two brand new recordings.

Seminal Bunnymen tracks such as “The Killing Moon”, “The Cutter”, “Bring on the Dancing Horses” and “Lips Like Sugar” have been reinterpreted with “strings and things,” according to a press release. Recording took place at the Dog House Studios with co-producer Andy Wright.

“I’m not doing this for anyone else. I’m doing it as it’s important to me to make the songs better. I have to do it,” says Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch in a statement.

Ahead of the album’s October 5th release, you can hear a new version of “Seven Seas” below. The track originally appeared on the band’s 1984 album, Ocean Rain.

The 15-song tracklist also includes two new recordings: “The Somnanbulist” and “How Far?”.

The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon Tracklist:

01.Bring on the Dancing Horses

02.The Somnambulist

03. Nothing Lasts Forever

04.Lips Like Sugar

05.Rescue

06. Rust

07. Angels & Devils

08. Bedbugs & Ballyhoo

09. Zimbo

10. Stars Are Stars

11. Seven Seas

12. Ocean Rain

13. The Cutter

14. How Far?

15. The Killing Moon

This summer, Echo and the Bunnymen will join Violent Femmes for a co-headlining US tour.