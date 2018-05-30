Eleanor Friedberger Remembers Crying Over a Canceled Guns N’ Roses Show

Eleanor Friedberger

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by Eleanor Friedberger, who shares some amazing insight on the world behind her new album, Rebound. From her experiences touring the world with her brother as The Fiery Furnaces to crying in a McDonald’s bathroom over a canceled Guns N’ Roses show as a teen, this week’s show is full of surprising twists and turns.

