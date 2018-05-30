Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Eleanor Friedberger Remembers Crying Over a Canceled Guns N’ Roses Show

And what it's like being watched by Lou Reed or trying to perform like a standup comic

by
on May 30, 2018, 9:30am
Eleanor Friedberger
Eleanor Friedberger

Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by Eleanor Friedberger, who shares some amazing insight on the world behind her new album, Rebound. From her experiences touring the world with her brother as The Fiery Furnaces to crying in a McDonald’s bathroom over a canceled Guns N’ Roses show as a teen, this week’s show is full of surprising twists and turns.

