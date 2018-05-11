Episode 66: Richard Bachman’s Thinner

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“You were starting to sound a little like a Stephen King novel.”

Constant Listeners, are you hungry? No, of course not. That stomach of yours isn’t grumbling from a lack of food, it’s an unstoppable evil coursing through your veins … living inside of you … devouring you … deleting you.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Michael Roffman, Ahse Digg, and Justin Gerber as they chow down on Whoppers and Big Macs to stave off the curse of Richard Bachman’s Stephen King’s 1984 thriller, Thinner.

Listen above and return next week when we talk about Tom Holland’s 1996 adaptation … with Tom Holland! In the meantime, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes. We love those.

Chapters include: Intro/History, The Hook (28:00), Structure and Format (49:25), Heroes and Villains (102:15), Misery (1:39:15), The Sematary (1:53:00), Word Processor of the Gods (2:07:20), Poundcake (2:16:25), King’s Dominion (2:27:45), Overall Thoughts (2:33:30), and Outro (2:40:00)

