Episode 67: Director Tom Holland Shares What He Loves and Regrets About Thinner

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“Let the curse fit the crime.”

Constant Listeners, are you still losing weight? Does it feel like your bathroom scale is mocking you at this point? If so, grab a trough of snacks and head to the cinemas with us for a rare viewing of Tom Holland’s Thinner.

Join Losers Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber as they review the 1996 Blockbuster rental and later talk to Holland himself, who details the story’s epic long walk from page to screen. It’s a treat.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Listen above and return next week when we preview The Outsider and go over a seemingly endless pile of news straight outta Hollywood King. In the meantime, show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Intro, Thinner Roundtable Movie Review (3:45), Interview with Tom Holland (1:05:45), and Outro (1:56:00)

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: The Kickback

— In Case You Missed It: Thinner (The Book)

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations