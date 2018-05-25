Episode 68: Stephen King’s The Outsider, It: Chapter Two Casting, and One Big Surprise

The Outsider, Stephen King

Constant Listeners, head to the bookstore: There’s a new murder mystery!

For this week’s episode, Losers Randall Colburn and Mel Kassel offer their preliminary noses to Stephen King’s latest novel, The Outsider, while Michael Roffman makes one major announcement after some Needful Tweets and Hollywood King.

Chapters include: Intro, Needful Tweets (2:30), Hollywood King (17:24), The Outsider Non-Spoiler Review (1:02:45), The Outsider Spoiler-Filled Review (1:23:00), The Big Announcement (1:37:00), and Outro (1:42:30)

