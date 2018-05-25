Menu
The Losers' Club
A weekly journey into the sprawling world of Stephen King

Episode 68: Stephen King’s The Outsider, It: Chapter Two Casting, and One Big Surprise

Constant Listeners, prepare to take a weekend trip to Chicago this July

by
on May 25, 2018, 5:00pm
0 comments
The Outsider, Stephen King
The Outsider, Stephen King

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play |  Stitcher  |  RSS

Constant Listeners, head to the bookstore: There’s a new murder mystery!

For this week’s episode, Losers Randall Colburn and Mel Kassel offer their preliminary noses to Stephen King’s latest novel, The Outsider, while Michael Roffman makes one major announcement after some Needful Tweets and Hollywood King.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Listen above and return next week with some popcorn and Pepto-Bismol as we hunker down and watch a godawful sequel to a Stephen King movie. Until then, why don’t you leave us a glowing review on iTunes. We love getting those. Sincerely.

Chapters include: Intro, Needful Tweets (2:30), Hollywood King (17:24), The Outsider Non-Spoiler Review (1:02:45), The Outsider Spoiler-Filled Review (1:23:00), The Big Announcement (1:37:00), and Outro (1:42:30)

— Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: The Kickback

— Event: Greetings from Castle Rock: A Stephen King Film Festival

— In Case You Missed It: Thinner with Director Tom Holland

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Previous Story
Donald Glover talks Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN, picks Tupac over Biggie and JAY-Z: Watch
Next Story
alt-J Talk Radiohead Inspirations, Why They Consider Themselves a “Folk Band,” and the Need for Catchy Songs
No comments