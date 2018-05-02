Father John Misty announces 2018 world tour in support of God’s Favorite Customer

Father John Misty, photo by David Brendan Hall

Father John Misty will return this summer with God’s Favorite Customer, his follow-up to last year’s Pure Comedy. In the lead up to its release, J. Tillman already confirmed a number of festival appearances and tour dates alongside the likes of The National and Jenny Lewis. Now, he’s announced an expansive headlining outing in support of the album.

Spanning 70 dates in total, the tour kicks off next week with a solo show for Indiana University Bloomington’s A Kurt Vonnegut Gathering. FJM will then head to Europe for a stretch of shows before returning to North America in time for Mountain Jam. In between 23 headlining dates, he’ll also play US festivals including Louisville’s Forecastle, NYC’s Panorama, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and an official Newport Folk Fest benefit aftershow. Come late October, he’ll return to Europe for further touring.

At various stops throughout the trek he’ll be joined by Lewis, TV on the Radio, Bully, Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Blitzen Trapper, and others. Find his complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Father John Misty 2018 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Gathering! at Upland Brewing Company (solo show)

05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music The Biggest Weekend

05/26 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/29 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This is Not A Love Song Festival

06/03 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15-17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Rock The Garden Festival! at Walker Art Center

06/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/20 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion !

07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre !

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/27 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens Theater (Newport Folk Festival Aftershow)

07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art Park Theater ^

08/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem &

08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Historic Fort York & Garrison Commons <

08/10-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House %

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union %

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

08/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ~

08/18-19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival

09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater $

09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park $

09/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

09/25 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater $

09/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore $

09/28 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at the Jackie Gleason Theater $

09/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live $

10/01 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre $

10/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City $

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

10/10 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/26 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead +

10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia +

10/28 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall +

10/29 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall +

10/30 – Bath, UK @ The Forum Bath +

11/01 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma +

11/02 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar +

11/03 – Groningen, NL @ TakeRoot Festival

11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

11/06 – Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation +

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt +

11/09-10 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Konserthuset +

11/14 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa Budapest, Béla Bartók National Concert Hall +

11/15 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien +

11/16 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik +

11/18 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks +

! = w/ Blitzen Trapper

* = w/ Gillian Welch

# = w/ TV on the Radio

& = w/ Bully

< = w/ The National, Jenny Lewis, and Julien Baker

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis

% = w/ Lucy Dacus

~ = w/ David Beeman

$ = w/ King Tuff

+ = w/ Bedouine

Watch the video for Father John Misty’s “Mr. Tillman” below.