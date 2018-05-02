Father John Misty announces 2018 world tour in support of God’s Favorite Customer

Father John Misty will return this summer with God’s Favorite Customer, his follow-up to last year’s Pure Comedy. In the lead up to its release, J. Tillman already confirmed a number of festival appearances and tour dates alongside the likes of The National and Jenny Lewis. Now, he’s announced an expansive headlining outing in support of the album.
Spanning 70 dates in total, the tour kicks off next week with a solo show for Indiana University Bloomington’s A Kurt Vonnegut Gathering. FJM will then head to Europe for a stretch of shows before returning to North America in time for Mountain Jam. In between 23 headlining dates, he’ll also play US festivals including Louisville’s Forecastle, NYC’s Panorama, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and an official Newport Folk Fest benefit aftershow. Come late October, he’ll return to Europe for further touring.
At various stops throughout the trek he’ll be joined by Lewis, TV on the Radio, Bully, Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Blitzen Trapper, and others. Find his complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Father John Misty 2018 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Gathering! at Upland Brewing Company (solo show)
05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music The Biggest Weekend
05/26 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05/29 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This is Not A Love Song Festival
06/03 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15-17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam
06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Rock The Garden Festival! at Walker Art Center
06/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/20 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion !
07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre !
07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/27 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens Theater (Newport Folk Festival Aftershow)
07/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^
08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art Park Theater ^
08/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem &
08/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Historic Fort York & Garrison Commons <
08/10-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House %
08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union %
08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
08/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ~
08/18-19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival
09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater $
09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park $
09/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $
09/25 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater $
09/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore $
09/28 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at the Jackie Gleason Theater $
09/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live $
10/01 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre $
10/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City $
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
10/10 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
10/12-14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/26 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead +
10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia +
10/28 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall +
10/29 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall +
10/30 – Bath, UK @ The Forum Bath +
11/01 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma +
11/02 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar +
11/03 – Groningen, NL @ TakeRoot Festival
11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +
11/06 – Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation +
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt +
11/09-10 – Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Konserthuset +
11/14 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa Budapest, Béla Bartók National Concert Hall +
11/15 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien +
11/16 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik +
11/18 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks +
! = w/ Blitzen Trapper
* = w/ Gillian Welch
# = w/ TV on the Radio
& = w/ Bully
< = w/ The National, Jenny Lewis, and Julien Baker
^ = w/ Jenny Lewis
% = w/ Lucy Dacus
~ = w/ David Beeman
$ = w/ King Tuff
+ = w/ Bedouine
Watch the video for Father John Misty’s “Mr. Tillman” below.