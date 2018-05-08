Father John Misty performs “Mr. Tillman” with NYC Gay Men’s Chorus on Fallon: Watch

Father John Misty, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The pre-release press cycle for Father John Misty’s forthcoming new album, God’s Favorite Costumer, continued rolling right along last night. After revealing three tracks from the Pure Comedy follow-up, he’s now given one of those songs the late night treatment with an appearance on Fallon. With his typically blasé suavity, FJM performed his single “Mr. Tillman” with backing from the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Watch the replay down below.

God’s Favorite Customer, out June 1st, has also been previewed with the songs “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All”. FJM will tour behind the record throughout summer and fall, playing alongside the likes of Jenny Lewis, TV on the Radio, Bully, Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Blitzen Trapper, and others. Find his complete itinerary here.