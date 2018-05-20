Father John Misty and Neko Case perform on Live From Here: Stream

Father John Misty and Neko Case

The latest episode of Live From Here (the public radio program formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion) featured the one-two punch of Father John Misty and Neko Case.

Father John Misty’s J. Tillman performed “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” from his forthcoming album God’s Favorite Customer, out June 1st, along with “I’m Writing A Novel” from 2012’s Fear Fun, “I Went to the Store One Day” from 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear, and “So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain” from 2016’s Pure Comedy.

Neko Case previewed her forthcoming album, Hell-On, also out June 1st, by performing the title track, “Gumball Blue”, “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”, and “Bad Luck”.

Listen to the full episode here.