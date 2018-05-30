Claymation Father John Misty goes to Hell in “Please Don’t Die” video: Watch

Father John Misty's "Please Don't Die" Video

Father John Misty is sharing one more song from his new album, God’s Favorite Costumer, before its release this Friday. The track is called “Please Don’t Die”, and comes accompanied by a stop-motion animation video. Directed by Chris Hopewell (who also helmed the visuals for FJM’s Pure Comedy single “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”), the clip plays off both the album and track title by proving Josh Tillman may not be bound for Heaven, but rather Hell.

The video opens with a dejected Misty moping about his alcohol-and-cigarettes strewn hotel room. Suddenly the floor opens up and the resigned indie rocker slides down into Hell. As he crosses the River Styx on a black swan boat helmed by the Grim Reaper himself, he passes dancing corpses and dead forests. He finally comes upon his final resting place, but isn’t so excited to join the skeleton crew. Find out what happens next by watching below.

God’s Favorite Customer is out June 1st. The record has been previewed with a number of tracks, including “Mr. Tillman”, “Just Dumb Enough to Try”, and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All”. Father John Misty has a large summer and fall tour mapped out around the release, playing alongside the likes of Jenny Lewis, TV on the Radio, Bully, Lucy Dacus, King Tuff, Blitzen Trapper, and others. Find his complete itinerary here.