Chicago rapper Femdot announces Delacreme 2, shares “Ryu”: Stream

Femdot is a first generation Nigerian and a graduate of DePaul University’s Department of Biological Sciences, imbuing the Chicago rapper with a fresh, far-reaching POV. He’s been making a splash in the local scene as a member of the Get Rich With Your Friends collective, and now the young talent is due to drop his debut LP, Delacreme 2, on June 6th via Closed Sessions.

“The root of who you are can be explained through a collection of moments in your life. These not only define you, but are used when one needs reassurance of what it means to be themselves, at the core. That’s what Delacreme 2 is,” Femdot says in a press statement. “By using defining moments in my life and keeping them in a place in my heart that I can access if I need to, I created a time capsule of sorts inside of me. So here’s that process on wax.”

Following up on the recently released “Alright”, Femdot’s shared new single “Ryu”, which features production by fellow Get Rich With Your Friends member Charles Lauste. Rich in disparate melodies and textures, the stormy track sets Fembot’s livewire rhymes against thundering pianos, church bells, and a ghostly choir.

Of the song, he tells Hottest New Hip-Hop, “‘Ryu’ really highlights the clash of karma and wants. Is doing questionable things to get what you want worth the karma that it brings?”

Check out the song below, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Pre-order the album here.

Delacreme 2 Artwork:

Delacreme 2 Tracklist:

01. Lost

02. Exit (Bounce)

03. Alright

04. Ryu

05. No Scholarships

06. Your Love (feat. Shawnee Dez & Sherren Olivia)

07. O’something

08. U Learn

09. Red Marlboros (feat. Sherren Olivia)

10. Snow In July (feat CRLCRRLL & Johari Noelle)

11. Empty Bottle

12. Listen and Stay Awhile (feat. Jack Red & Sherren Olivia)

13. Found