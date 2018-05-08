First Aid Kit announce North American fall tour

First Aid Kit have a smattering of North American shows set up this summer around their appearance at Bonnaroo and a Red Rocks gig with Ryan Adams. They’ll spend the rest of the season traveling across Europe in support of their latest album, Ruins, but they’ll return to the US and Canada this fall with newly announced dates for their Rebel Heart Tour.
(Read: Track By Track: First Aid Kit Break Down Their New Album, Ruins)
The new dates are a Portland-to-Portland loop, kicking off in Maine on September 6th and ending in Oregon on October 3rd. In between, they’ll hit Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Find their complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
First Aid Kit 2018 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Belfast, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend
06/08 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art *
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
06/12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *
06/13 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium *
06/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #
0630 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St. Gallen
07/02 – Milan, IT @ Garden Triennale
07/03 – Luxembourg City, LX @ Den Atelier
07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/08 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock
07/10 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12 – Helsingborg, SE @ Sofiero Slott ^
07/14 – Skelleftea, SE @ Nordanåområdet $
07/17 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
07/19 – Tonsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell
07/21 – Salisbury, UK @ Larmer Tree Festival
08/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
08/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival
08/04 – Wareham, UK @ Bestival
08/05 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival
08/17 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne GeyserHaus
08/24 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/321 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
09/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre +
09/07 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion +
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia +
09/10 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem +
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel +
09/14 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company +
09/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
09/18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater +
09/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom +
09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater +
09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park +
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre &
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic &
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/03 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
* = w/ Jade Bird
# = w/ Ryan Adams
^ = w/ Thåström
$ = w/ Magnus Carlson
+ = w/ Julia Jacklin
& = w/ M. Ward
Revisit First Aid Kit’s video for “Fireworks” below.