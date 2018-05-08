First Aid Kit announce North American fall tour

First Aid Kit, photo by Ben Kaye

First Aid Kit have a smattering of North American shows set up this summer around their appearance at Bonnaroo and a Red Rocks gig with Ryan Adams. They’ll spend the rest of the season traveling across Europe in support of their latest album, Ruins, but they’ll return to the US and Canada this fall with newly announced dates for their Rebel Heart Tour.

(Read: Track By Track: First Aid Kit Break Down Their New Album, Ruins)

The new dates are a Portland-to-Portland loop, kicking off in Maine on September 6th and ending in Oregon on October 3rd. In between, they’ll hit Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Find their complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

First Aid Kit 2018 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Belfast, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

06/08 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art *

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

06/12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

06/13 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium *

06/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #

0630 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St. Gallen

07/02 – Milan, IT @ Garden Triennale

07/03 – Luxembourg City, LX @ Den Atelier

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/08 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock

07/10 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12 – Helsingborg, SE @ Sofiero Slott ^

07/14 – Skelleftea, SE @ Nordanåområdet $

07/17 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

07/19 – Tonsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell

07/21 – Salisbury, UK @ Larmer Tree Festival

08/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

08/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

08/04 – Wareham, UK @ Bestival

08/05 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival

08/17 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne GeyserHaus

08/24 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/321 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

09/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre +

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion +

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia +

09/10 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem +

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel +

09/14 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company +

09/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

09/18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater +

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom +

09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater +

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park +

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre &

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic &

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

* = w/ Jade Bird

# = w/ Ryan Adams

^ = w/ Thåström

$ = w/ Magnus Carlson

+ = w/ Julia Jacklin

& = w/ M. Ward

Revisit First Aid Kit’s video for “Fireworks” below.